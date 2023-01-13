PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams said he was aware of complaints that had been made against him before he submitted his resignation Tuesday as current mayor Ted Wheeler’s Director of Strategic Innovations.

Adams shared this information with KOIN 6 News on Friday.

He said the mayor told Adams there had been complaints made against him.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Adams said he hasn’t seen the official reports of the complaints and called the developments a “knife in the back.”

KOIN 6 News has contacted Mayor Wheeler’s office about the allegations and the nature of those complaints.

This is a developing story and will be updated if we receive a response.