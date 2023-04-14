The property at Southeast 52nd and Flavel Street received some extra curb appeal.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When a house filled with squatters was for sale in Southeast Portland last year, the original owner didn’t have the means to remove the people, and the neighbors hoped a local investor could fix it up.

Those wishes came true when Cade Gardner saw the story covered by KOIN 6 News last September and purchased the property at Southeast 52nd and Flavel Street with his partner. Together, they turned the home around.

“Definitely went over budget, but it’s what you have to do to do it the right way,” he said.

He said his favorite features are a built-in dog kennel, a built-in mini fridge in the primary bedroom and a built-in safe room in the basement.

However, these renovations followed a difficult and dirty job. The home had been notorious in the area for police raids, drugs and other dangerous behavior.

“Mattresses, needles, drugs — pretty much you name it — it was in here,” he said.

Six months later, the neighbors were pleased with the final product and renewed peace of mind.

“The traffic of drugs has diminished drastically,” said Joseph, one of the home’s neighbors.

Gardner said he’s made lasting relationships during this process.

“All the neighbors are happy,” he said. “They’ve invited me out to dinner at their house, so that’s been kind of cool getting to know everyone around here.”