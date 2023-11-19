PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were a lot of people involved in helping the governor’s Portland Central City Task Force do its work. They are tasked with answering the basic question: How do we bring Portland back?

Frank Moscow is on the subcommittee that dealt with livable neighborhoods. Moscow is the founder of Adopt One Block, which does clean-ups around the city and provides supplies for community clean-ups.

Here, Moscow speaks about Adopt One Block’s efforts to pick up trash and clean up graffiti, whether meaningful progress has been made in the cleanups, what can be done in the future and why is is integral to improve the look of the city, not just for on aesthetics.