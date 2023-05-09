PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the streets of Portland and Vancouver this week and is being driven by a Portland native.

The Wienermobile will be in the Portland metro area May 9 through May 14 with several stops and photo-ops along the way.

Portland-native driver, Clara Adams, told KOIN 6 News its “frank-tastic,” to be back in the Rose City.

“We will be keeping Portland Wienered and you’re going to be seeing this thing all over Downtown Portland,” Adams said.

“Our mission is to spark smiles everywhere we go, coast to coast. A new city every single week. When the Wienermobile started, the main mission was to have fun with people and here we are still having fun with people today,” Chad, another Wienermobile driver, said.

