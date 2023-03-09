PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Franklin High School and Atkinson Elementary School went into lockdowns Thursday after officials say shots were heard near campus.

According to Portland police, school administrators heard what they believed to be gunshots around 3 p.m. They then called 911 and put the schools into “secure-the-perimeter” lockdowns “out of an abundance of caution.”

Responding officers said they located a shooting scene just south of the campus, near Southeast 54th Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street. No arrests have been made.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the Franklin High School campus in Southeast Portland on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (KOIN)

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Portland Public Schools confirmed no students or staff were injured.

“We ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Portland Police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov,” the school district’s statement read. “The safety of our students is our foremost priority and we stand in solidarity with those working to prevent senseless acts of gun violence in our community.”

This news comes after a recent spate of shootings seen near Portland schools — the latest of which took place in the parking lot of Franklin High School during a basketball game in early January. One person was injured and a 15-year-old boy, who was already wanted on an unrelated warrant, was booked for unlawful firearm possession.

This is a developing story, stay with KOIN 6 as we learn more.