Fred Meyer’s annual ‘Sock Sale’ has different feel in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic has altered Fred Meyer’s annual Sock Sale — a long-running Black Friday tradition.

The company says its new Friday plans focus on the safety of its customers and employees and therefore won’t have its familiar single long sock display. Instead, it will be broken up into segments to allow for social distancing. Additionally, one door will be designated as an entrance and the other as an exit — both doors will be managed by staff to ensure a 75% capacity limit.

Another change Fredy Meyer has made pertains to its gift card giveaway. In a normal year, the cards are handed out to the first 100 customers, now they’ll give away cards every 15 minutes or so throughout the sale.

“You’ll see continue efforts to maintain capacity limits and ensure that cleaning is done around the clock,” said Jeffrey Temple, Director of Corporate Affairs for the company.