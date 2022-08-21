PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – People who attend the East Portland Sunday Parkways on Aug. 21 can score a free helmet thanks to Lime.

The electric scooter company will be giving the helmets away and will host a First Ride Academy where it will teach people how to ride its scooters.

East Portland Sunday Parkways takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Lime will be set up at Gateway Discovery Park.

Lime will also be encouraging people to sign up for Lime Access, its discounted rides program that offers qualified individuals up to five free rides a day and automatically discounts 50% of all rides that start in East Portland.

The East Portland Sunday Parkways is opening streets in Southeast Portland for people to walk, bike, scooter or skate through.

The Aug. 21 route spans from Gateway Discovery Park to Parklane Park. People can hop on the route at any point and head in any direction they choose. There are pop-up events along the way and at all the parks along the route.

Visit the city of Portland’s website for more information about the event.