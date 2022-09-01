Members of the Oregon Symphony treated more than 200 deaf and hard of hearing children to a concert on September 24, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival returns to the Tom McCall Waterfront Park this Saturday, marking the opening of the Symphony’s 2022-2023 season.

The event is the largest free community concert in the state, and Oregon Symphony President Scott Showalter is encouraging the public to turn out for the all-day celebration of song.

“Waterfront Concert and Festival is a summer musical tradition for all Oregonians,” Showalter said. “It’s a unique opportunity for people to gather outside and experience an extraordinary array of local artists of diverse backgrounds and share the joy and power of a live Oregon Symphony concert.”

The concert begins at 1 p.m. and will feature a variety of local artists, including traditional Japanese drumming by Portland Taiko, the MYSfits jazz ensemble, blues and gospel vocalist LaRhonda Steele and singer Alonzo Chadwick and Zoulful. Native Oregonian and Kalapuya Tribal Member Jan Michael Looking Wolf will also team up with indigenous flutists and Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, who will perform the music of Central and South America.

The Oregon Symphony will take the stage at 7 p.m. and perform a variety of pieces, including popular movie scores like John Williams’ “Flying Theme” from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” as well as classical works by Mozart, Brahms and Tchaikovsky. Portland Opera soprano Vanessa Isiguen and tenor Tony Kalil will also join the orchestra for a performance of “O Soave fanciulla” from Puccini’s La Bohème.

There are no current state or local COVID-19 regulations in place for the outdoor event. Proof of vaccination, negative COVID test and masks will not be required. Alcohol will not be allowed in Tom McCall Waterfront Park for the event, per the Oregon Symphony’s permit with the City of Portland.

To learn more about the Oregon Symphony, visit their website.