PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re interested in planting some more greenery on your property, the City of Portland wants to help.

In an effort to boost tree coverage in the area, the Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry Team says they will give away 2,000 free trees at several events this fall – for free.

The Yard Tree Giveaway program still has 125 trees available, including Douglas firs and Willamette Valley ponderosa pines, and each house can receive up to two trees.

To get your trees, you’ll have to register online and then visit one of the pick-up events in your area. The events will mostly take place in East Portland, officials say.

“While anyone living in Portland is eligible, PP&R’s Urban Forestry staff are specifically working to get more trees planted in the hottest areas of our city,” P&R said in a statement. “Most of these ‘heat islands’ are located east of the Willamette River.”

To pre-register online and reserve your trees, visit the program’s website or call 503-823-4963. Pickup events will take place on the following days:

Saturday, Oct. 21

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Northeast Portland at Argay City Park

Saturday, Oct. 28

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

East Portland at Ventura Elementary School

Saturday, Nov. 4

8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Southeast Portland at PP&R’s Mt. Tabor Nursery

If you are unable to pick up your trees in person, you can also register for delivery, but only if you live in the Bridgeton, Cully, East Columbia, Humboldt, Piedmont, Powellhurst-Gilbert and Woodlawn neighborhoods. PF&R will also offer limited tree planting for those in need of help.

According to the Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry team, the Yard Tree Giveaway program has given away more than 6.500 since the program began in 2017.