During last Friday’s Swift Watch, the organization says someone flew a drone near the flock of birds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a drone sent numerous Vaux’s Swifts into distress during a recent Swift Watch, the Portland Audubon is reminding residents that harassing native wildlife is illegal under federal law.

Throughout September, locals watch as thousands of swifts gather inside Chapman Elementary’s chimney to roost for the night. According to the Portland Audubon, one population of the migrating birds has returned to the city ever since the 1980s.

But during last Friday’s Swift Watch, the organization says someone flew a drone near the flock of birds, causing some of them to scatter and others to “chase the drone as if it were a raptor” — a predatory bird that often feeds on other birds.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Portland Audubon noted that native wildlife is protected from harassment through the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

“Wildlife, particularly birds, can perceive drones as a threat and there is a lot of documentation in the scientific literature indicating they negatively alter wildlife behavior and cause undue stress,” the conservation group added. “Using drones near the chimney has resulted in clear signs of stress to the swifts including altering their behavior as they prepare to enter the chimney.”

The organization reported that swifts are “a bird of conservation concern.” According to the National Audubon Society, swift populations in Oregon and Washington are dropping due to the decrease in old growth forests where they typically nest.

Earlier this summer, the Portland Audubon revealed its ongoing efforts with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to regulate drone usage in areas that affect wildlife.

The local organization has asked people to refrain from flying drones during Swift Watch going forward. The annual event will continue after 4 p.m. every night through Sunday, Oct. 15.