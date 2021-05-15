Friends remember ‘queer icon,’ Michael Watts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends of a missing Eugene man whose body was found in the Willamette River held a vigil for him in Portland Saturday.

Michael Watts, also known by the stage name “Freddie Hollywood,” was last seen in Portland on May 1.

His last known phone call was to a friend telling her someone was chasing him. He did not return to work the next day.

Watts was well-known in the queer community, and by those who worked alongside him.

“He’s just a wonderful soul … one of those old souls that really cares and sees the bigger picture in a lot of things,” said Jennifer Honeycutt.

Bruce Bear said Watts was always the type of person to build his friends up.

“Every self-doubt I had … not only would he just knock it down, but he would also offer words of encouragement to build me up at the same time,” Bear said.

Watts’ body was recovered near the Fremont Bridge.

Portland Police have not confirmed how he died.