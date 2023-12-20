PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents at Unthank Plaza Apartments are still dealing with what they say are unlivable conditions more than a month after a fire broke out at the building that houses low-income residents, seniors, and those living with disabilities.

This comes nearly 10 days after KOIN 6 News initially investigated these same issues at the Home Forward property when residents showed us firsthand inside their homes what they were dealing with — from water damage, to tarped-up walls to piles of debris outside their apartment. So what has changed since then?

Residents now tell us Home Forward has done very little since KOIN 6 last checked in, including some still dealing with frigid conditions from holes in walls and drying equipment and belongings being left behind.

“They haven’t done anything in my apartment, not one thing. They came and looked and left” Unthank Plaza resident Tina Whalberg told KOIN 6 News. “It’s still the same. They haven’t touched any of it.”

Other neighbors at the apartment building shared similar experiences, with Terri Walker telling us “It’s just not safe.”

“The holes are still in my wall,” said Deborah Hostetler, another resident.

“This is not livable,” said Judy Gohranson, a fellow neighbor.

More than a week after the initial investigation, residents tell KOIN 6 they still feel unsafe in the building. Whalberg said management did have the debris and fence outside the residence removed but not much else was done beyond that.

KOIN 6 News repeatedly asked Home Forward for a follow-up interview this week, but hasn’t been granted one so far. However, last week the agency — which serves as Portland’s housing authority according to its website — provided a statement that said in part:

“Since the incident, our team has been working with impacted residents on both immediate and long-term actions, including resident services support, ongoing moisture and air quality testing, and relocation of any impacted tenants to hotels, the Residence Inn, and/or other vacant units at Unthank and Dawson Park.”

In the report last week, Whalberg said she was put up in a hotel for three-and-a-half weeks immediately after the fire. However, when she was asked to return to Unthank Plaza she described the conditions as “unlivable” because of an open wall. Some tenants also said they turned down an offer from Home Forward to stay at housing at the Dawson Park complex down the street, citing high crime rates.

“To a place where you could get shot and killed! Dawson Park, that’s the worst place you can go,” Gohranson said.

However, Whalberg said her experience was different from what Home Forward has said about the relocation offer to tenants.

“They didn’t bother to ask me if I wanted a different apartment. They haven’t asked me anything since I’ve been home, and I think that’s wrong,” she said.

Whalberg said management told her it could take weeks before their apartments are serviced. Now, many say they feel trapped with nowhere to go. The entire incident has inspired some to think about moving after decades living in the building, which wasn’t a consideration before the fire.

“I thought this would be the last place I would live, because moving is so hard on me. No, I’m gonna look for another place. I can’t do this no more,” Gohranson said.

“I’m at a catch 22 because I’m sick and I can’t afford anything,” Walker added.

Among the concerns raised, tenants say they want Home Forward to repair the apartments with people in them first before the vacant ones with fire damage.