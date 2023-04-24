The ferry would make stops along the Willamette River from North Portland to South Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Supporters of Frog Ferry will ask the Portland City Council Monday to consider the idea of creating a passenger ferry system on the Willamette and Columbia Rivers.

Those backing the Frog Ferry have been working on their proposal for years, but have had trouble getting support from government agencies.

Supporters say a ferry system is environmentally friendly, helps with vehicle congestion and promotes tourism.

In 2022, Friends of Frog Ferry had hoped to receive an FTA grant that would fund the demonstration pilot project. However, they were unable to find a public agency to partner with before the deadline passed for the grant.

“We essentially have a solution ready to address the climate and livability needs for our region we hear about every day – we are able to put a boat on the water within 18 months. We will not be able to do so until our city leaders also make it a priority,” Friends of Frog Ferry said in a release in September.

Despite little support from city officials, the nonprofit says it successfully designed a vessel, outlined the financial feasibility, along with sourcing docks and ferry experts to consult on operations.

For its pilot program, Friends of Frog Ferry envisions a route that would run every 25 minutes Monday-Friday on the Willamette River between Cathedral Park and RiverPlace on the South Waterfront.

The Frog Ferry proposed route. (Courtesy of Friends of Frog Ferry)

Three ferries still operate in Oregon, including the Canby Ferry and the Buena Vista and Wheatland ferries all in Marion County.