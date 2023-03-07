PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When a massive chestnut tree blew over in the strong wind storms Portland experienced in December 2022, neighbors in the Sellwood area didn’t want to see the 15,000-pound tree trunk go to waste.

Instead, they pooled their money and just like in Shel Silverstein’s book “The Giving Tree,” they ensured this tree could continue to serve them for years to come.

Thanks to the 175 people who donated to a GoFundMe, the tree will be transformed into charcuterie boards and tables.

Crews salvaged the wood of a toppled chestnut tree in Portland’s Sellwood Neighborhood on January 16, 2023. (KOIN)

The tree that fell in Portland’s Sellwood neighborhood was more than 100 feet tall and was a registered Heritage Tree. Erich Perkins, from Rescued Oregon Timber, told KOIN 6 News that often when big trees fall, they go to the dump.

The Sellwood community didn’t want to see that happen to their beloved neighborhood tree and instead raised money to repurpose it. Anyone who donated at least $50 to the cause was promised a charcuterie board made from the tree’s wood.

The GoFundMe raised nearly $10,000.

“The Sellwood community really came together and outperformed on this project,” Perkins said

He said the log that the business Rescued Oregon Timber saved from this tree is about 8,000 pounds. It is seven feet long and more than five feet wide. It will be made into more than 200 charcuterie boards and woodworkers hope to donate a table top made from the wood to Portland Parks and Recreation. They’ll also make two coffee tables that will be raffled off.

However, before these things can be made, the wood needs to dry. Perkins said it will air dry for a minimum of three months before they place it in a kiln for 3 or 4 weeks to finish drying.

Rescued Oregon Timber plans to raffle off the coffee tables and a $1,200 William Henry knife that a fundraiser contributor has offered to donate. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Urban Wood Network or other similar groups.

No date or location for the raffle has been decided yet, but Perkins hopes to hold it in late summer or early fall 2023.