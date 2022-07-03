Kevin McDowell presumably drowned trying to save another swimmer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About a week after Capitol Bar owner Kevin McDowell presumably drowned in the Columbia River after jumping in to save a struggling swimmer, a fundraiser was held for his family and his business.

Trang Nguyen, who owns the Vietnamese restaurant Friendship Kitchen on NE Glisan, ran the fundraiser this weekend. Nguyen said McDowell brought so much joy to the community.

“He appreciates everyone, makes everyone feel seen,” she told KOIN 6 News. “Losing him has been a punch in the gut to everyone in the community.”

McDowell’s longtime girlfriend is the co-owner of Capitol Bar in Northeast Portland, about 5 minutes from Friendship Kitchen.