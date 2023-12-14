PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting in mid-January, the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland will be closed to MAX trains for six weeks due to construction.

From Jan. 14 to Feb. 25, the MAX Blue and Green lines will both be disrupted and the Red line will be completely suspended.

The construction is part of TriMet’s “A Better Red” project which seeks to extend and improve the Red Line.

During the construction, shuttles will be available taking passengers by road to and from the Portland Airport as well as from Southeast Main Street to the Gateway Transit Center.