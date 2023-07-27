Dishaun Berry is passing on his love for fishing to underprivileged kids in and around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — It’s Wednesday morning and Dishaun Berry is fishing at Hagg Lake outside Forest Grove. But while angling always has been and continues to offer a peaceful escape for the Washougal, Washington, resident, on this morning — like many others throughout the year — he’s doing so with a couple dozen underprivileged kids getting their first taste of the experience he’s providing them.

Berry operates Get Hooked, a Limited Liability Corporation that aims to bring the sport of fishing to underprivileged and at-risk kids, while empowering families to live an active and healthy lifestyle through fishing and the outdoors.

The 44-year-old Los Angeles native was one of those at-risk kids, but with help from his grandparents and by way of the sport of fishing, Berry was provided a means of escaping the type of environment often responsible for misguiding vulnerable children.

“Fishing really saved us (he and his brothers) a ton of trouble,” Berry said. “I wanted to give that to other kids who live in similar circumstances and who didn’t really know people who looked like me, or them, fished. I think seeing someone who looks like them doing these things really helps.”

Along those lines, Berry — who is African American — hopes to provide a similar example to those who may have had an interest in fishing or the outdoors, but naturally assumed it simply wasn’t for them.

