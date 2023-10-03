PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — October 11 is International Day of the Girl, a time to raise awareness about unique challenges facing girls and women worldwide.

One local organization, Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest is hosting a Day of the Girl luncheon featuring Olympic bronze medalist and Portland Thorns General Manager Karina LeBlanc as keynote speaker.

AM Extra was joined by Girls Inc. CEO Cyreena Boston Ashby and Karina LeBlanc to talk more about the importance of the day and the upcoming luncheon.

Watch the full video in the player above for more information.