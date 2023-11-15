PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Grand Kyiv Ballet’s rendition of “Giselle” plays the Newmark Theatre in Portland on Nov. 24-25. (1111 S.W. Broadway, Portland. Tickets $29 to $113.)

The spotlight shines on Ana Sophia Scheller, a dancer hailing from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and an alumna of the School of American Ballet. Formerly a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, Scheller stars in “Giselle,” a French ballet masterpiece.

“Giselle,” a tale of love, betrayal and vengeance, has won hearts for over 180 years.

Ballet fans call it one of the greatest dramatic love stories ever told when a peasant girl falls in love with a nobleman disguised as a commoner but dies of a broken heart when she discovers the truth about her lover’s identity. She joins the Wilis, who are young, unmarried girls betrayed by their lovers, transformed into spirits seeking revenge.

Per publicity: “The principal and Artisitc Director of The Grand Kyiv Ballet is Oleksandr Stoianov and he and his wife, world-renowned dancer Kateryna Kukhar, now call Seattle their temporary home due to the conflict in Ukraine. They were each continents away when the war erupted. Originally planning to return to Kyiv, their lives were upended when they received news of the war’s outbreak and bombings. This couple, parents to two children, undertook extraordinary efforts, with the help of friends and family, to evacuate their children safely from Ukraine. Alex has started five ballet companies to bring work to all of the company members who evacuated Ukraine during the war.”

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners