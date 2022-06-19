Bolivia Carmichaels is the Grand Marshal of the Portland Pride parade, June 18, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The final day of the Portland Pride Festival begins Sunday morning with a parade that begins in Old Town and heads toward Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

The parade, with Grand Marshal Bolivia Carmichaels, begins at NW Couch and 8th, heads east toward the waterfront and then south toward the festival.

Carmichaels, who is also hosting her own show at the Portland nightclub CC Slaughters, said she was “over the moon” at being named grand marshal.

“I was humbled, I was honored. I am honored,” Carmichaels said. “It’s going to be such a fun day.”