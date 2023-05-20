PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passer-by rescued a person from a burning building Friday evening in East Portland, officials said.

At around 10:20 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to a reported house fire on East Burnside Street where a person was believed to be stuck inside the home.

Arriving crews said they found a one-story home with fire seen on both sides of the house and smoke pouring from the eaves.

According to Portland fire, crews scrambled to search for the potential victim inside the home, moving in before a house line was stretched inside. After searching the home they found no victim.

As a result of the early search, authorities said one firefighter sustained mild to moderate burns on his head, knuckle and left shoulder. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the search.

Later on, firefighters learned that the reported victim had been rescued from the bedroom window by a passer-by before crews had arrived on the scene. The good Samaritan left the scene without giving his name.

The person trapped inside was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were able to put out most of the fire 10 minutes after their arrival at the scene and authorities said that at least three pets were rescued from inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.