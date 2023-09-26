The strategies include patrols that focus on fentanyl with teams of K9s and detectives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As fentanyl continues to permeate Portland, Gov. Tina Kotek has announced a new strategy for eliminating the dangerous drug from the city’s streets.

During a Portland Central City Task Force meeting on Tuesday, Kotek said Oregon State Police will soon launch several new fentanyl strategic enforcement and disruption strategies.

These strategies include increasing staff for local drug enforcement teams and designing patrols that focus on fentanyl with teams of K9s and detectives. The initiative also includes partnering with the department of justice for bias training in an effort to avoid unlawful searches.

“I want all Oregonians to know that the state is moving forward with several new fentanyl strategic enforcement and disruption strategies,” Kotek said. “…As we work to cut the supply of fentanyl and hold dealers accountable for selling dangerous drugs, I also remain fully committed to expanding access to critical behavioral health services.”

According to the governor’s office, OSP seized 62 pounds of powder and 232,962 fentanyl pills before they reached Oregon communities in 2023.

Dan McMillan, the CEO of one of Portland’s largest employers The Standard, said this announcement means Kotek is “impatient about the right things.”

“The fact that the state is putting skin in the game this early bodes well for the work ahead,” McMillan said.