PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The advisory committee tasked with ushering Portland through the voter-approved changes that will completely overhaul the city’s system of government by January of 2025, says that it’s receiving inconsistent orders from the city on how it should do its job.

An Aug. 11 letter from Portland’s Government Transition Advisory Committee to Mayor Ted Wheeler, which was first reported by Willamette Week, states that there are clear discrepancies between what the city initially assigned the committee to do, and how the city has actually handled Portland’s charter reform implementation in recent months.

The city’s “Transition Implementation Progress Report” published on March 8, states that the 15-member committee will develop a work plan to “advise the city council, the chief administrative officer and the city transition team on issues related to the development and implementation of the transition plan.”

However, GTAC said that the city is now placing previously unspecified limits on this role.

“In the past month, we have realized that there is not a shared understanding between committee members, the mayor, and city council about the role of GTAC,” the letter reads.

According to the letter, the city told GTAC during a June 6 meeting that it should continue to oversee the city council’s future organization and procedures, but not deliberate on the implementation of the new city manager position. However, GTAC co-chairs David Burnell and Lory Hefele argued in the letter that the creation of the city manager role is well within the committee’s assigned power.

“Since the organization of the city under the newly created city administrator role is a crucial component of [the] charter implementation, it is clear to us that this falls firmly within GTAC’s role of ‘advising the city on the November 2022 voter-approved Charter amendments transition plan,’” the letter states.

GTAC said that Commissioner Rene Gonzalez and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s recent attempts to alter the city’s agreed-upon charter reform plans without consulting the committee also disregarded the city’s previously outlined procedures for its charter reform implementation process.

“There have been several instances that have eroded our confidence that there is a shared understanding of the role of GTAC between the Committee and City leadership,” the letter reads.

The 15-member committee, which was appointed by the mayor and approved by city council in March, requested that Wheeler provide a written response clarifying GTAC’s role in the government transition process by Aug. 21. Wheeler’s Communications Director Cody Bowman told KOIN 6 that the council is working on a response to GTAC’s letter, which it expects to present later this week.

Without the pending clarification, GTAC said that it is currently unsure how to proceed in carrying out its duties.

“Owing to these experiences, we find ourselves unclear about how we can fulfill our role of ensuring effective and efficient implementation of the charter amendments,” GTAC said. “Crucially, this means that we cannot carry out a vital task: Ensuring transition alignment with the City’s core values of transparency, communication, and collaboration. Finally, due to this lack of clarity, there has been a tremendous waste of precious meeting and staff time debating our role.”