Graffiti targets 2 branches of Portland eatery Shalom Y’all

Cleanup was underway outside of Shalom Yaal after they were vandalized. (Zane Sparling/Pamplin Media Group)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Two branches of a Portland eatery serving Israeli-inspired cuisine were targeted by graffiti overnight on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Photos on social media showed the eastside location of Shalom Y’all on Southeast Taylor Street coated with phrases including “yuppie scum,” “on your hands” and “enjoy your s–t meal.”

The joint’s outdoor dining tables were also strew in disarray. The company, which is owned by the Sesame Collective restaurant group that was created by chef Kasey Mills, Jamal Hassan, and Laura Amans in 2020, released a statement to Pamplin Media reporting more graffiti at their downtown location on Southwest Alder Street as well.

“We are incredibly disheartened by these actions. We are committed to operating inclusive spaces, and do not tolerate messages of hate or racism in any form,” according to the statement. “We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community over the last 24 hours. We encourage you to help us in supporting the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crime.”

A spokesman for the restaurant group, Jordan Culberson, said the owners were not available for interviews, but added “we’re all deeply saddened about the vandalism over the weekend.”

The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

