A soccer player practices on the Grant Bowl field at Grant Park in Portland, undated (Portland Parks & Rec)

Field is still available for the public to use; no permits will be issued

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the Grant Bowl synthetic field at Grant Park in Northeast Portland will remain open for the public to use, the field is “no longer safe” for organized athletics.

In a Saturday release, the Portland Parks and Recreation said Grant Bowl’s field failed an inspection by an outside contractor and was deemed unusable for Grant High School’s student athletes.

“Permits cannot be issued for the space,” officials said.

The parks department said they will work with Portland Public Schools to find another spot for Grant High School students to practice and compete.

Money for maintenance is the main issue, officials said. The turf field, now 10 years old, is at the end of its expected lifespan. In 2018 — after 5 years of use — crumb rubber fill was added to increase the field’s cushion “in line with professional recommendations,” PP&R said.

Last November, the field failed an inspection along with a second one in December. The contractor recommended more crumb rubber and that work was completed in May of this year. But it still wasn’t enough and the field failed a third test.

One more round of maintenance to the turf was done, but after a 4th failed inspection, the field was ruled unusable for student athletes.

PP&R said one in 5 assets “will fail over the next 15 years without new resources.” Among the PP&R assets that have already failed are the Columbia pool and light poles in neighborhood parks.

At this time their maintenance backlog is $600 million, officials said.