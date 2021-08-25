After 60 Portland homicides, group calls to ‘Stop the Violence’

Hours after a deadly shooting occurred in Portland’s Old Town on Sunday, more gunfire was reported in the same area. August 23, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid a surge in shootings on the streets of Portland, a group held a press conference Wednesday to highlight its upcoming rally encouraging an end to the violence.

Through its Better Portland campaign, the World Wide Deliverance Church is hosting a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally 10 a.m. Thursday at Pioneer Courthouse.

“We’re here to make a difference,” Pastor Corey Pritchett said. “We’re concerned about violence in the community.”

Royal Harris, a community organizer, said the intent is to make a statement that the group is against the taking of a life for any unjust reason.

“The sad part is, as often as we congregate, it’s generally preceded by another group of deaths,” Harris said. “Even with myself, I’ve lost young people who were family members. I have family members who are grieving because of these losses.”

“As an Oregonian, I don’t want this level of violence to be framed racially because right now every group of Portlanders is being impacted by gun violence,” he added.

Harris said working with Pritchett is the first step to promoting anti-violence in the community.

So far in 2021, there have been 60 homicides in Portland. There have been over 700 shootings.