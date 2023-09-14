Plates of Haitian cuisine at Kann in Portland, May 2023 (KOIN)

The restaurant and its sibling concept Sousòl are getting more national attention

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland restaurant Kann is getting more national attention just months after being named the James Beard Best New Restaurant in America.

The restaurant, along with its downstairs bar, Sousòl, just made the list of Bon Appetit’s 24 Best New Restaurants of 2023 – calling it a “joyful tribute to Haitian cuisine.”

Kann – located at 548 SE Ash Street – has had its fair share of recent success in 2023, receiving “best new” recognitions from EATER, The New York Times, Esquire, Portland Monthly and The Oregonian.

But Top Chef alumnus Gregory Gourdet said the recognition from Bon Appetit is “particularly special as it highlights our sibling concepts Kann and Sousòl together.”

KOIN 6 News Anchor Elizabeth Dinh with Varanya Geyoonsawat, the Chef de Cuisine at Portland’s Kann, May 2023 (KOIN)

Kann restaurant in Portland was named the best restaurant in the country at the James Beard Awards on June 5, 2023. (KOIN)

A plate of Haitian cuisine at Kann in Portland, May 2023 (KOIN)

“I am so proud of both teams, whose hard work and dedication to telling the story of Haiti and celebrating the Caribbean have made our first year such a success,” he added.

Kann was featured in KOIN 6’s Northwest Grown series back in May, when anchor Liz Dinh had an opportunity to enjoy the family-style meals.

According to Bon Appetit writer Elazar Sontag, “Brioche buns are made with plantains, rendering them sweet and cloudlike, and duck is glazed in fruity cane syrup until its skin resembles amber.”

But one thing remains true: Getting a reservation at Kann can be a lesson in patience.

“Thankfully, there are much worse places to wait for a table than at Sousòl—that’s Haitian Creole for “basement”—the luxe bar tucked beneath the restaurant,” Sontag writes. “…along with expertly balanced Haitian rum cocktails and some small dishes, there’s a full menu of seriously good zero-proof drinks to nurse while you wait.”