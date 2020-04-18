‘Handsome Squidward’ artist selling cartoon cutout for charity

Portland's Mike Bennett is raising funds for Meals on Wheels America to help with coronavirus relief effort.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland-based artist is selling one of his famous plywood cutout cartoons on eBay to raise funds for Meals on Wheels America amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Bennett’s piece he’s selling for charity is one of his first: the “Handsome Squidward” character from the T.V. show Spongebob Squarepants and meme fame.

“Right now we need to protect everyone in our communities. And the elderly are at risk right now,” Bennett told KOIN 6 News. “People donating food and delivering it straight to the front door is a really good way to keep people inside.”

Potential buyers must act fast, though, because the sale ends Thursday, April 23. It’s already bidding at $7,200, with 47 bids so far, as of this writing.

Well, it finally happened. As of this morning, my ‘Hang In There’ Possum, my lawn gnome cutouts and my entire Pikmin garden have been stolen.⁣



I put those out to make people’s days just a little bit better, but sadly I think they may have to stay inside for a while… pic.twitter.com/Q7psnUEgXm — Mike Bennett! (@MikeBennettArt) April 15, 2020

Sadly, some cartoon cutouts the artist posted in his yard were stolen last week. Bennett urges anyone who has seen his “Hang in There Possum,” lawn gnome cutouts, and “Pikmin” characters to contact him at mbennettillustration@gmail.com or on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok at @MikeBennettArt.

However, Bennett already has plans for turning the sour situation into something sweet by opening Portland’s first yard zoo of cut out animals at his house next week.

“I’m opening ‘Mike’s A to Zoo.’ So every day I’m going to put out a new animal in the front yard and populate as much space as I can with new and exciting animals,” he said.

You can watch a video with fun facts about each animal starting next week via Bennett’s Instagram account.

Bennett has made a name for himself over the internet with his indelible cartoon art, which typically has been found all around town. It’s not the first time he’s used his talent for a cause.

In January, he organized an art auction to help with Australia wildfire relief. In addition, he made a cartoon cutout of KOIN 6 News’ own Ken Boddie.