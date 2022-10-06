PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the fatal crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard, which killed Portland chef Sarah Pliner, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is calling for immediate safety fixes along the road and throughout the city.

Along with offering her condolences over Pliner’s death in a press release on Thursday, Hardesty called out the Oregon Department of Transportation, which currently controls the road, for not responding to previous community outcry about the state of the intersection.

“Every traffic fatality is one too many,” Hardesty said. “This was a preventable death at an intersection that [the Portland Bureau of Transportation], alongside [the] community, had previously advocated for substantial safety improvements to be made by ODOT, including a bike lane. ODOT opted for a different option and this intersection remains far too dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders.”

She went on to push for the transfer of control over Southeast Powell from ODOT to local control.

The same type of transfer recently happened to Southeast 82nd Avenue, when PBOT took control of the road in order to make the stretch safer.

She also asks for ODOT to work with PBOT to help figure out what it would take to improve Powell to higher safety standards.

“In the immediate term, we ask ODOT to listen to the asks from organizations like the Street Trust and local community members who know what needs to be done to make this intersection safer. ODOT can make changes to Powell and other urban arterials today,” Hardesty concluded. “Their own Blueprint for Urban Design lays out strategies for safer urban arterials that they can apply. ODOT must implement safety improvements as soon as possible for the safety of Portlanders and all who travel through our City.”