Hardesty denies involvement in Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty forcibly denied allegations that she fled the scene of a car crash in Portland this week.

A spokesperson for the elected official, Matt McNally, told the Tribune that Hardesty “takes these accusations very seriously.”

“She denies the accusation that she drove her vehicle in the last 24 hours, that she was involved in any vehicle accident and says she has not been contacted by the Portland Police Bureau regarding any such incident,” said McNally.

.@JoAnnPDX calls the allegations of crash “suspicious” and false. I asked if there is any chance someone else was driving her car— she says no and the car is inoperable. pic.twitter.com/x5bgg5e88A — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) March 4, 2021

In a statement, a spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau said authorities are “aware of interest in a hit and run that allegedly occurred” on Wednesday, March 3 around 4:48 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

“That incident is under investigation. There is no suspect information being released at this time,” Said Sgt. Kevin Allen. “The Portland Police will release specific information about this investigation when appropriate.”

The as yet unsubstantiated allegations apparently came to light during a live-streamed video hosted by Jeff Reynolds, Angela Todd and Gabriel Johnson of the Coalition to Save Portland, a law-and-order organization that began calling for increased support of police during last year’s slew of protests.

“According to an incident report, somebody reported her for rear-ending her car and leaving the scene,” said Reynolds.

Todd said the person whose car was struck works as school teacher. Gabriel said the incident happened around 11 p.m. and referenced an incident number, though police have implied that whatever happened, happened earlier.

“We don’t know how bad the accident was. We do know it was an non-injury accident,” said Gabriel.