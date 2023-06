PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Hawthorne Bridge has re-opened after a sudden closure Tuesday afternoon for an emergency repair, according to Multnomah County officials.

The county said the electronic components that move the bridge up and down malfunctioned during a test lift around 1:30 p.m. Crews had to manually move the bridge a few inches down after it had gotten stuck.

The bridge was successfully reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

