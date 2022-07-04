The Hawthorne Bridge in downtown Portland over the Willamette River, 2019 (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4th of July fireworks are guaranteed to bring a very large crowd to downtown Portland Monday night. So if you’re planning to come downtown, don’t use the Hawthorne or Morrison bridges.

Multnomah County officials are closing both the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges beginning at 7 p.m. to help protect the large throng of pedestrians and bicyclists expected to fill the spaces to watch the Waterfront Blues Fest finale.

Cars that also stop to watch the fireworks cause safety issues, officials said. That’s why the bridges will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Of course if you don’t want to battle the crowd, you can watch the fireworks live beginning at 10 p.m. on KOIN 6, Portland’s CW and on KOIN.com