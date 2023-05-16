Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridges on May 26.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — On Friday, May 26, the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will close to all motorized vehicles from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight for the Portland Rose Festival fireworks show. Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridges during those times.

This closure is not weather dependent. Multnomah County is closing the bridges during this time because crowds often fill the bridges and cars stop to watch the fireworks. This can cause safety issues.

Multnomah County maintains the Morrison and Hawthorne bridges as well as four other Willamette River bridges. For information, visit multco.us/bridges.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners.