Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Tuesday, found a deceased man, and arrested a suspect the next day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim of a homicide that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said Portland resident Cecil Yahtin, 32, died of homicide by gunshot and stab wounds, according to the medical examiner. The family was notified of his death and provided a photo to the public but requested privacy.

Detectives said they determined the victim and the suspect, 27-year-old Jarrod Leo Yahtin-Cloud, are cousins. Yahtin-Cloud was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on second-degree murder charges after he was found overnight Wednesday morning, police said in a release earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police responded around 12:40 p.m. to a report of a stabbing near NE Glisan Street and NE 126th Ave., officials said. They located a deceased man, later identified as Yahtin, inside a home in the area. Hours later, the next day, Yahtin-Cloud was found and arrested near SE Stark and SE 128th Ave.

PPB’s Mike Brenner a media briefing near the Fairview Apartments following the alleged stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police said anyone with information about the case who has not yet spoken to police should contact either Detective Tony Harris (503-823-0441) or Detective Jeff Sharp (503-823-9773) and reference case number 24-6917.