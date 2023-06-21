PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is raising awareness about deadly violence that’s uprooting the lives of tens of thousands of people in his hometown area of Northeast India.

Sam Khaute and several others hope India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hear their message.

Khaute recently opened Jubilee Hall, a coffee shop non-profit that helps immigrants and refugees in SE Portland. Now he is in Washington DC, concerned about the situation in his home state of Manipur, where his mother and father still live.

“Hear our cries and hear our voices, and look into the matter of the plight of the people of Manipur,” Khaute said.

Sam Khaute said he is concerned about the situation in his home state of Manipur, India. June 21, 2023. (KOIN)

The AP reports at least 100 people have been killed in severe ethnic clashes since May 3, and thousands of homes have been burned and shops and businesses vandalized.

On Thursday, Modi is set to meet with President Joe Biden at the oval office. Additionally, Khaute and several others will be at the U.S. Capitol grounds in what organizers call a vigil and peaceful demonstration for “Tribal solidarity against ethnic cleansing in Manipur, India.”

“I don’t really wanna get entangled in all the details and all the narratives, but I wanna do what I can. I want to focus on one thing, which is like to help the people who are already displaced, who are in need right now. So that’s my focus,” Khaute said.

Khaute is also raising money to help the more than 35,000 people who are displaced in Manipur. When he returns to Portland next week, he plans to have a peaceful demonstration, as well as some fundraisers.