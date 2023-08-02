Police investigating shooting at the Embassy Suites near the Portland airport on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (KOIN).

The shooting at the hotel near the Portland Airport left a man and woman dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man faces three charges for his alleged involvement in a shooting at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport that killed a man and woman in March, officials say.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Ramond Andrew Lawrence, 32, with charges related to the first-degree murder of 24-year-old Teonjenique Elizabeth Lashay Hudson Howard – also known as Titi. An investigation into the death of shooting victim Adrian Daeshawn Granville, 19, is still ongoing.

Lawrence also faces charges of unauthorized use of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Portland police and Port of Portland officers responded to 7900 NE 82nd Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. on March 15. It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but one man told KOIN 6 that he woke up hearing gunfire.

“I was sleeping great and then all of a sudden I heard the gunshots and they just kept going,” said Gailen David, who had traveled to Portland for work and was staying at the hotel the night of the shooting.

David said after the gunfire stopped he heard screaming.

“It was blood-curdling, I heard these female screams like someone had just witnessed murder,” David said.

A Port of Portland spokesperson later told KOIN 6 that two additional victims had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries that night – including a hotel security guard.

Loved ones of the victims gathered in the hotel parking lot for several hours afterwards. Gun violence activist Laurie Palmer showed up to help comfort the families.

“And that mother, she came out of there, seen that body and she lost it. That should not be happening – period,” Palmer said. “No mother should have to bury their child. It’s just heartbreaking for both parents.”

