Hot summer sunrise over Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern, July 4, 2023

One hundred volunteers across the Portland metro will team up to gauge the heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ambitious project starts Saturday, aimed at learning more about which neighborhoods in the Portland metro feel the most harmful effects of rising temperatures.

One hundred volunteers across Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties will team up to gauge the heat for a heat mapping project. They’ll drive along dozens of routes with sensors, picking up information including temperatures and humidity.

The information gathered will then be compiled to help health departments better understand which neighborhoods are hottest — and what can be done to cool them down.

“Extreme heat has proven to be deadly in our community, and it doesn’t stop at county borders,” said Brendon Haggerty, Multnomah County’s Healthy Homes and Communities program manager. “Collaborating on this study is one way we can work together as a region to be more prepared for climate hazards.”

The counties are partnering with a climate consulting firm called CAPA Strategies, while the National Weather Service will provide additional support.

“Using environmental-sensing technologies and analytical techniques gives us the opportunity to improve the information we use for decision-making,” said CAPA Strategies Manager Joey Williams. “Heat mapping campaigns offer a direct way for communities to take action against rising temperatures in their own neighborhoods.”

To read the full release on the heat mapping project, visit this website.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for continuing coverage.