Heavy rains caused minor flooding in the area of SW 61st near Tigard, May 8, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rains that hit the Portland metro area caused minor flooding in some locations.

One flooding issue, in the 10900 block of SW 61st, eroded one resident’s driveway and left a few inches of rain in the basement.

A total of 14 homes in the area have “minor to significant flooding,” Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted.

PF&R initially said sand bags would be available for residents in the area who need them. They later canceled that plan because the flooding is so localized, but ended up receiving sand bags from the City of Tigard and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

No one has been displaced from their homes.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it develops.