‘Help us choose’: School project to decide home’s color goes viral

The Landreth family in Portland combined their daughter’s school project on data collection with the task of painting their house by creating a poll for the public to vote on. May 25, 2020 (KOIN)

Voters can rank the five colors or write in their own suggestion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland family has become an internet sensation literally overnight, and it was all because of a school project.

The Landreth family needed to paint their house and decided to combine that task with their daughter’s school project, which was to learn about documenting data. So, the Landreths painted five colors on their house and set up a QR code for people to scan with their smartphones. The code takes people to a Google Doc where they can vote on which color the home should be for Grace’s school project.

The survey quickly gained traction when a neighbor posted a picture of the experiment on Twitter with the QR code included. The sudden rise to internet fame over the public poll is not what the family expected when they picketed the sign in their front yard for the project.

Look #ourhouse has more followers than me. Ad hoc school assignment makes neighbors smile. https://t.co/96i9bVbSk5 — Brian Landreth (@embigb) May 25, 2020

“We went to bed last night and had about 60 people walking by, and we’re like, ’60, that’s crazy!'” said Brian Landreth, Grace’s father. “Currently, there’s more than 2,000 entries.”

Brian and Grace said they’ve had voters from more than 20 countries around the world submit their thoughts on the color of their house. The poll allows people to rank the five color options based on preference. If none of the colors suit you, there is a write-in option as well. There’s even an additional comment and question field, though they ask that you keep the topic focused on the paint color.

If you’d like to participate in Grace’s school project, you can vote here.