There will be some shade, but most of the festival grounds are in the direct sun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off Saturday and KOIN 6 will be out there for all four days of fun, music and hot temps.

Tickets and IDs are a must before you head to the waterfront, but you’ll also want to bring a water bottle and plenty of sunscreen. Crews were out at the site all day Friday, putting on the finishing touches on the stages, vendor booths, seating and even water refill stations – making sure they’re ready to go.

“We’ve got a new one up by the dance floor which is always a popular place,” said Christina Fuller, the festival director of the Waterfront Blues Festival. “People can bring in their empty reusable water bottles, they can bring factory sealed bottles as well, so drink up, hydrate.”

While there are some shady spots, much of the festival grounds are in the direct sun. This can further the impact of the hot temperatures. In addition to staying hydrated, bring a hat and protect your skin.

Fuller says first aid stations will be ready on standby.

“Bring your sunscreen, pack it in. We’ve also got a first aid station with sunscreen there too. Be prepared, eat throughout the day,” Fuller said. “Be ready for the fest. It’s a beautiful setting. We get a lovely afternoon sun, but we also get a nice afternoon breeze. It’s hard to beat.”

Here’s what you don’t want to forget:

Festival tickets

Valid ID

Empty reusable water bottles

Low-profile lawn chair (one per attendee)

Here’s what you should leave at home:

Outside drinks

Cigarettes, vape, drugs or outside alcohol

Umbrellas, tents, wagons and carts

Weapons of any kind

Fireworks, explosives or drones

Some folks stopped by the festival grounds early, picking up their passes and preparing for the hot, sunny days of music ahead.

Roland Herrera says he’s excited to attend the festival this weekend.

“I’m a music guy and having music, entertainment, friends, drinks, fun, good stuff…it’s just a great feeling you know,” Herrera said, adding that he’s most excited to see The Mavericks on July 4. “I’m in my 70s. I’m still rocking out, and I love it.”

Herrera says after a few years away, this year’s fest is extra special.

“I’m healing. I’ve kind of saved all my energy for this day. When I had my knee replaced, I told my doctor, ‘I want to be ready by July 4th,'” Herrera said. “He said, ‘You can do it if you work hard,’ and I worked my tail off.”

Tickets are still available online.

Stay with KOIN 6 for further Waterfront Blues Fest coverage.