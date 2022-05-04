(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in the first quarter of 2021.

30. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Started a new job in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 79

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA in Q1 2021: 194

— #24 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

— #24 most common destination from San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Net job flow: 115 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

29. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

Started a new job in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 81

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA in Q1 2021: 128

— #28 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA

— #28 most common destination from Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Net job flow: 47 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

28. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 90

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q1 2021: 98

— #67 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

— #67 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Net job flow: 8 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

27. Bellingham, WA

Started a new job in Bellingham, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 90

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Bellingham, WA in Q1 2021: 68

— #2 most common destination from Bellingham, WA

— #2 most common destination from Bellingham, WA Net job flow: 22 to Bellingham, WA

26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 92

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 88

— #62 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

— #62 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

25. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 99

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 60

— #32 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

— #32 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Net job flow: 39 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

24. Yakima, WA

Started a new job in Yakima, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 104

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Yakima, WA in Q1 2021: 107

— #5 most common destination from Yakima, WA

— #5 most common destination from Yakima, WA Net job flow: 3 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

23. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

Started a new job in Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 117

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA in Q1 2021: 126

— #25 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA

— #25 most common destination from Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Net job flow: 9 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 121

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 132

— #16 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

— #16 most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Net job flow: 11 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

21. Grants Pass, OR

Started a new job in Grants Pass, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 126

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Grants Pass, OR in Q1 2021: 131

— #1 most common destination from Grants Pass, OR

— #1 most common destination from Grants Pass, OR Net job flow: 5 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

20. Salt Lake City, UT

Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 127

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Salt Lake City, UT in Q1 2021: 101

— #15 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

— #15 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT Net job flow: 26 to Salt Lake City, UT

19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 131

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 163

— #51 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

— #51 (tie) most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Net job flow: 32 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 132

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 198

— #24 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

— #24 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Net job flow: 66 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 142

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 141

— #25 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

— #25 most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Net job flow: 1 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

16. Kennewick-Richland, WA

Started a new job in Kennewick-Richland, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 153

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Kennewick-Richland, WA in Q1 2021: 289

— #5 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA

— #5 most common destination from Kennewick-Richland, WA Net job flow: 136 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

15. Boise City, ID

Started a new job in Boise City, ID from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 207

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Boise City, ID in Q1 2021: 105

— #7 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID

— #7 (tie) most common destination from Boise City, ID Net job flow: 102 to Boise City, ID

14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 217

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 125

— #52 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

— #52 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Net job flow: 92 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

13. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Started a new job in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 227

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA in Q1 2021: 565

— #22 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

— #22 most common destination from San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Net job flow: 338 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

12. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

Started a new job in Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 228

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA in Q1 2021: 201

— #3 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

— #3 most common destination from Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Net job flow: 27 to Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA

11. Corvallis, OR

Started a new job in Corvallis, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 243

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Corvallis, OR in Q1 2021: 254

— #-1 most common destination from Corvallis, OR

— #-1 most common destination from Corvallis, OR Net job flow: 11 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 267

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 599

— #29 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

— #29 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Net job flow: 332 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

9. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

Started a new job in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 290

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA in Q1 2021: 255

— #4 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

— #4 most common destination from Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Net job flow: 35 to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 351

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 254

— #17 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

— #17 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Net job flow: 97 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

7. Albany-Lebanon, OR

Started a new job in Albany-Lebanon, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 432

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Albany-Lebanon, OR in Q1 2021: 419

— #0 most common destination from Albany-Lebanon, OR

— #0 most common destination from Albany-Lebanon, OR Net job flow: 13 to Albany-Lebanon, OR

6. Longview, WA

Started a new job in Longview, WA from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 443

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Longview, WA in Q1 2021: 387

— #0 most common destination from Longview, WA

— #0 most common destination from Longview, WA Net job flow: 56 to Longview, WA

5. Medford, OR

Started a new job in Medford, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 521

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Medford, OR in Q1 2021: 523

— #0 most common destination from Medford, OR

— #0 most common destination from Medford, OR Net job flow: 2 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

4. Bend, OR

Started a new job in Bend, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 778

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Bend, OR in Q1 2021: 723

— #0 most common destination from Bend, OR

— #0 most common destination from Bend, OR Net job flow: 55 to Bend, OR

3. Eugene-Springfield, OR

Started a new job in Eugene-Springfield, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 1,041

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Eugene-Springfield, OR in Q1 2021: 1,118

— #0 most common destination from Eugene-Springfield, OR

— #0 most common destination from Eugene-Springfield, OR Net job flow: 77 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

2. Salem, OR

Started a new job in Salem, OR from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q1 2021: 2,399

Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Salem, OR in Q1 2021: 2,230

— #0 most common destination from Salem, OR

— #0 most common destination from Salem, OR Net job flow: 169 to Salem, OR

1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA