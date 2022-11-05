PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — So, the in-laws are flying in for Thanksgiving and cooking isn’t one of your strengths. So what? You’re an adult. You can use a credit card. You also live in Portland, where there’s a cornucopia of professional chefs willing to carry the burden of all your holiday cooking.

No need to scour the internet for takeout options. KOIN 6 News has put together a judgment-free list of local restaurants that are offering traditional Thanksgiving dinners to-go this Thanksgiving:

Bullard Tavern in Southwest Portland is offering pre-ordered to-go boxes for groups of three to four people. The restaurant’s family dinner boxes, priced at $200, include a complete Thanksgiving dinner and will be available for pick-up on Nov. 23.

Cheryl’s on 12th, technically located at 1135 Washington St., will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. However, the restaurant is still offering pre-prepared Thanksgiving dinners that can be delivered and picked up prior to the holiday. Directions for reheating the meals will be included.

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. | Getty Images

Thanksgiving dinner pickup and delivery options will be available through multiple Elephants Delicatessen locations on Nov. 22nd and Nov. 23. from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. While family-style catering is available, the local chain is also offering individual dinners for $25, which include oven-roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans with mushrooms and Madeira, turkey gravy and cranberry orange relish.

Orders must be placed in advance by Nov. 13, but the order deadline is subject to change based on limited availability.

Holler Treats in Southeast Portland is making a variety of desserts this Thanksgiving, including five different flavors of seasonal pie. The cake and ice cream shop is also selling ready-to-bake buttermilk biscuits.

Thanksgiving orders will be available for pickup between Nov. 23 and noon on Nov. 24.

The Downtown staple, which serves turkey dinner year-round, is still accepting holiday to-go orders for select times. The restaurant’s turkey package pickup times are currently sold out for Thanksgiving Day between noon and 4 p.m. However, slots are still available on Thanksgiving Day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Huber’s Cafe. | KOIN 6

Mother’s Bistro in Downtown will be offering identical Thanksgiving menus for dine-in and take-out customers. For $65 per person, the restaurant will serve a full-course menu with soup or salad, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potato and apple casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce and a choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

Vegetarian meals, free-range turkeys and side-dish only packages are available for takeout at Topaz Farm this Thanksgiving. Packages range from $90 to $240 for groups of two to six. Bottles of sangria area also on the menu. Orders must be placed by Nov. 16. Meals can be picked up on Nov. 23 from 3 to 5 p.m., and Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Meals not picked up before the deadline will be donated.

Thanksgiving meal kits are once again available for preorder through the RingSide website. Previously designed to feed four, the steakhouse is beefing up its holiday take-out this year with portions geared toward parties of six or more.

Packages start at $230. Pickup orders will be available on Nov. 23.

A Thanksgiving turkey. | File photo by AP Photo/Larry Crowe.

Ruth’s Chris is offering a pre-prepared Thanksgiving dinner and a choice of sides for takeout this holiday. Take-home prices start at $35, but a family-style dinner for four is available for $175.

Thanksgiving dinner orders will be available for pick up on Nov. 23 from noon to 4 p.m. The meals are provided cold and include take-home reheating instructions.

Thanksgiving dinner orders are currently available at Zupan’s. The market is offering a variety of Thanksgiving options, including a fully-cooked turkey dinner for eight, priced at $216.

Thanksgiving orders will be available for pickup between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24. Alternate dates can be scheduled through the local Zupan’s Markets. Zupan’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.