(STACKER) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

35. Preschool teachers, except special education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $36,840

#145 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,620

National

Annual mean salary: $36,550

Employment: 370,940

Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

34. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $44,390

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 740

National

Annual mean salary: $37,860

Employment: 109,490

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

33. Dietetic technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $46,970

#5 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $32,920

Employment: 26,430

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

32. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $48,420

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,000

National

Annual mean salary: $44,170

Employment: 108,470

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

31. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $48,460

#55 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $62,800

Employment: 13,160

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,720)

— West Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($99,380)

— Midland, TX ($98,040)

30. Chemical technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $51,010

#131 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $53,700

Employment: 63,490

Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

29. Forest and conservation technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $52,070

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $42,780

Employment: 30,150

Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)

— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

28. Desktop publishers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $53,250

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $50,600

Employment: 7,090

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,880)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,400)

27. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $53,750

#84 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $59,000

Employment: 24,560

Metros with highest average pay:

— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

26. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $56,660- #24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $50,960

Employment: 31,860

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

25. Funeral home managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $60,180

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $91,530

Employment: 10,010

Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)

24. Physical therapist assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $60,250

#159 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $59,440

Employment: 92,740

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

23. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $60,380

#94 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,080

National

Annual mean salary: $59,920

Employment: 62,980

Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

22. Electrical and electronics drafters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $60,640

#70 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $65,720

Employment: 23,020

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

20 (tie). Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $61,110

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $60,790

Employment: 13,210

Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($95,360)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($82,470)

— Trenton, NJ ($80,110)

20 (tie). Architectural and civil drafters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $61,110

#62 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

National

Annual mean salary: $59,120

Employment: 99,180

Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

19. Mechanical drafters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $62,650

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $61,490

Employment: 51,620

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

18. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $64,440

#51 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $60,880

Employment: 39,880

Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

17. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $64,640

#20 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $56,570

Employment: 17,070

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

16. Occupational therapy assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $65,140

#73 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $63,420

Employment: 42,750

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

15. Broadcast technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $65,610

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $49,250

Employment: 25,960

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

14. Medical equipment repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $65,710

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $55,090

Employment: 48,510

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

13. Computer network support specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $65,900

#147 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,260

National

Annual mean salary: $71,040

Employment: 184,220

Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

12. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $66,370

#139 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,070

National

Annual mean salary: $68,310

Employment: 115,270

Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

11. Paralegals and legal assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $67,590

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,630

National

Annual mean salary: $56,610

Employment: 332,720

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

10. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $72,830

#16 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

National

Annual mean salary: $56,590

Employment: 67,270

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

9. Respiratory therapists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $76,780

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 700

National

Annual mean salary: $65,640

Employment: 131,890

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

8. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $81,240

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National

Annual mean salary: $60,940

Employment: 55,980

Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

7. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $81,270

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,240

National

Annual mean salary: $64,840

Employment: 206,720

Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

6. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $94,360

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $75,960

Employment: 39,270

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

5. Nuclear medicine technologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $96,730

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $82,080

Employment: 17,510

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

4. Dental hygienists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $98,180

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,330

National

Annual mean salary: $78,050

Employment: 194,830

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $99,960

#16 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $77,790

Employment: 73,920

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

2. Air traffic controllers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $108,770

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $127,440

Employment: 22,190

Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

1. Radiation therapists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $112,840

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National