(STACKER) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.
The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
35. Preschool teachers, except special education
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $36,840
- #145 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,620
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
34. Veterinary technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $44,390
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)
33. Dietetic technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $46,970
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)
32. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $48,420
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,000
National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
— Napa, CA ($54,120)
31. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $48,460
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,800
- Employment: 13,160
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,720)
— West Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($99,380)
— Midland, TX ($98,040)
30. Chemical technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $51,010
- #131 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($86,340)
— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)
29. Forest and conservation technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $52,070
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $42,780
- Employment: 30,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)
— Corvallis, OR ($62,260)
28. Desktop publishers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $53,250
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,600
- Employment: 7,090
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,880)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,400)
27. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $53,750
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,000
- Employment: 24,560
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)
26. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $56,660- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,960
- Employment: 31,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)
25. Funeral home managers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $60,180
- #59 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,530
- Employment: 10,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)
— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)
24. Physical therapist assistants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $60,250
- #159 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)
23. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $60,380
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,080
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)
22. Electrical and electronics drafters
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $60,640
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- Employment: 23,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)
20 (tie). Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $61,110
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,790
- Employment: 13,210
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($95,360)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($82,470)
— Trenton, NJ ($80,110)
20 (tie). Architectural and civil drafters
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $61,110
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 860
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)
— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)
19. Mechanical drafters
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $62,650
- #77 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)
18. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $64,440
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,880
- Employment: 39,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)
17. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $64,640
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $56,570
- Employment: 17,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)
16. Occupational therapy assistants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $65,140
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)
15. Broadcast technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $65,610
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)
14. Medical equipment repairers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $65,710
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)
— Reno, NV ($83,450)
13. Computer network support specialists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $65,900
- #147 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,260
National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
12. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $66,370
- #139 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,070
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)
— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)
11. Paralegals and legal assistants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $67,590
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)
10. Civil engineering technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $72,830
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)
9. Respiratory therapists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $76,780
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 700
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)
8. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $81,240
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)
7. Radiologic technologists and technicians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $81,270
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,240
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)
6. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $94,360
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)
5. Nuclear medicine technologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $96,730
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)
4. Dental hygienists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $98,180
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,330
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
3. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $99,960
- #16 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)
2. Air traffic controllers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $108,770
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $127,440
- Employment: 22,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)
1. Radiation therapists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $112,840
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,300
- Employment: 17,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)