(STACKER) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

35. Preschool teachers, except special education

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $36,840
  • #145 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,620

National

  • Annual mean salary: $36,550
  • Employment: 370,940
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
    — Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
    — Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

34. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $44,390
  • #23 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 740

National

  • Annual mean salary: $37,860
  • Employment: 109,490
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)
    — Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

33. Dietetic technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $46,970
  • #5 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $32,920
  • Employment: 26,430
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

32. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $48,420
  • #30 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,000

National

  • Annual mean salary: $44,170
  • Employment: 108,470
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
    — Napa, CA ($54,120)

31. Electro-mechanical and mechatronics technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $48,460
  • #55 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 70

National

  • Annual mean salary: $62,800
  • Employment: 13,160
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($99,720)
    — West Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($99,380)
    — Midland, TX ($98,040)

30. Chemical technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $51,010
  • #131 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 250

National

  • Annual mean salary: $53,700
  • Employment: 63,490
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Billings, MT ($86,340)
    — Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)
    — Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

29. Forest and conservation technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $52,070
  • #10 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 220

National

  • Annual mean salary: $42,780
  • Employment: 30,150
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($68,370)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,570)
    — Corvallis, OR ($62,260)

28. Desktop publishers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $53,250
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 70

National

  • Annual mean salary: $50,600
  • Employment: 7,090
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,880)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($68,860)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,400)

27. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $53,750
  • #84 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 130

National

  • Annual mean salary: $59,000
  • Employment: 24,560
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)
    — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

26. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $56,660- #24 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 150

National

  • Annual mean salary: $50,960
  • Employment: 31,860
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)
    — Huntsville, AL ($78,320)
    — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

25. Funeral home managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $60,180
  • #59 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 70

National

  • Annual mean salary: $91,530
  • Employment: 10,010
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)
    — Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)

24. Physical therapist assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $60,250
  • #159 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 490

National

  • Annual mean salary: $59,440
  • Employment: 92,740
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

23. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $60,380
  • #94 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,080

National

  • Annual mean salary: $59,920
  • Employment: 62,980
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)
    — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

22. Electrical and electronics drafters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $60,640
  • #70 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 270

National

  • Annual mean salary: $65,720
  • Employment: 23,020
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)
    — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

20 (tie). Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $61,110
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 290

National

  • Annual mean salary: $60,790
  • Employment: 13,210
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($95,360)
    — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($82,470)
    — Trenton, NJ ($80,110)

20 (tie). Architectural and civil drafters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $61,110
  • #62 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 860

National

  • Annual mean salary: $59,120
  • Employment: 99,180
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)
    — Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

19. Mechanical drafters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $62,650
  • #77 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 300

National

  • Annual mean salary: $61,490
  • Employment: 51,620
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)
    — Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)
    — New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

18. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $64,440
  • #51 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 310

National

  • Annual mean salary: $60,880
  • Employment: 39,880
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)
    — North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)
    — New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

17. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $64,640
  • #20 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 40

National

  • Annual mean salary: $56,570
  • Employment: 17,070
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

16. Occupational therapy assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $65,140
  • #73 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 160

National

  • Annual mean salary: $63,420
  • Employment: 42,750
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)
    — Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

15. Broadcast technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $65,610
  • #6 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $49,250
  • Employment: 25,960
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)
    — Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

14. Medical equipment repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $65,710
  • #19 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 310

National

  • Annual mean salary: $55,090
  • Employment: 48,510
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)
    — Reno, NV ($83,450)

13. Computer network support specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $65,900
  • #147 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,260

National

  • Annual mean salary: $71,040
  • Employment: 184,220
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
    — Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

12. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $66,370
  • #139 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,070

National

  • Annual mean salary: $68,310
  • Employment: 115,270
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)
    — Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)
    — Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

11. Paralegals and legal assistants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $67,590
  • #11 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,630

National

  • Annual mean salary: $56,610
  • Employment: 332,720
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

10. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $72,830
  • #16 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 580

National

  • Annual mean salary: $56,590
  • Employment: 67,270
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

9. Respiratory therapists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $76,780
  • #33 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 700

National

  • Annual mean salary: $65,640
  • Employment: 131,890
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

8. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $81,240
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 480

National

  • Annual mean salary: $60,940
  • Employment: 55,980
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

7. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $81,270
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,240

National

  • Annual mean salary: $64,840
  • Employment: 206,720
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

6. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $94,360
  • #15 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 270

National

  • Annual mean salary: $75,960
  • Employment: 39,270
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

5. Nuclear medicine technologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $96,730
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 80

National

  • Annual mean salary: $82,080
  • Employment: 17,510
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

4. Dental hygienists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $98,180
  • #28 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,330

National

  • Annual mean salary: $78,050
  • Employment: 194,830
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $99,960
  • #16 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 520

National

  • Annual mean salary: $77,790
  • Employment: 73,920
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

2. Air traffic controllers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $108,770
  • #25 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $127,440
  • Employment: 22,190
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($158,210)
    — Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($154,180)
    — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($153,770)

1. Radiation therapists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $112,840
  • #10 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 110

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,300
  • Employment: 17,390
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)