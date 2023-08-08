PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that caused a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Investigators say the fire – located at the intersection of Northeast Sandy and 46th Avenue – started on the back deck and extended into the home, creating a “strong black smoke column” in the area.

Crews arrived at the home around 4 p.m. and found the back deck had been burned to the point that it could no longer support the weight of anyone on the scene. Once the exterior of the fire was put out, firefighters began battling the flame that had extended into the attic.

While crews worked to extinguish the fire, an electrical drop line ruptured and left “a live power line on the ground with crews working nearby,” according to PF&R. Firefighters worked to avoid the electrical line throughout their process until the power company turned it off.

Although the house had a protective fire sprinkler system, they were attached at ceiling level and could not reach the attic. Crews cut multiple holes in the roof of the house and extinguished the fire from outside.

No occupants were known to be in the home at the time of the fire, PF&R says, and no injuries have been reported. Officials say it is not yet clear whether residents will be displaced by this fire, because the home is a short-term rental.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Hollywood neighborhood Tuesday afternoon that led a live power line to fall to the ground, according to Portland Fire and Rescue. (Courtesy: PF&R)

The cause of the fire is unknown, and officials did not share which power company manages the dropped power line.

“Portland Fire would like to thank the power company for their quick response and cutting off power to the drop line, allowing a safe working space for the firefighters on scene,” the department said in a press release.