PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — TriMet will replace the mural honoring the victims of the May 2017 racist MAX stabbing attack at the Hollywood Transit Center as part of a large-scale renovation of the site that will improve alternative transportation connections and add a 224-unit affordable apartment building by BRIDGE Housing.

TriMet commissioned the mural from artist Sa’rah Farahat after spontaneous community tributes honoring the victims were created at the center following the attack. The walls covered by the mural need to be removed to make way for the apartments, community spaces, and other improvements to be called the hollywoodHUB. It will include elements of her mural.

Farahat supports the project and spoke at a Thursday, Oct. 26, groundbreaking ceremony at the Northeast Halsey Street and 42nd Avenue center.

“People ask me if I am sad the mural is coming down, but I am actually looking forward to the shift in energy at this space,” said Farahat, who said the design includes places where people can gather, organize, and continue mourning.

Other speakers at the ceremony included: TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr.; Metro Councilor Mary Nolan; and Executive Vice President of BRIDGE Housing Kurt Creagar. It was emceed by Maura White of the Hollywood Boosters Business Association.

