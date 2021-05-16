Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say a woman was shot and killed in North Portland Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on North Newman Avenue, between North Winchell Street and North Kilpatrick Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. Police closed North Newman Avenue between North Kilpatrick Street and North Winchell Street during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 or Detective Travis Law Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0395.