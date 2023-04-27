Police say Ricco Giles was shot at a bar on March 23.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who was murdered outside a bar in the Foster-Powell neighborhood on March 23 has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers say 36-year-old Ricco Giles was shot at a bar at 7000 SE Foster Road around 11:34 p.m. and was transported to a hospital, where he died. A medical examiner confirmed his cause of death was homicide by gunshot.

Two other victims, a male and a female whose names were not released to the public, arrived at the hospital later with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, no suspect or suspects were located at the time of the shooting and an arrest has yet to be made.

PPB asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833 and/or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774. Reference case number 23-76120.

