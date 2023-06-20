PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man who died in a shooting in downtown Portland on June 10 has been identified, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The medical examiner’s office said 29-year-old Dominick Lee Sawyer died from a gunshot wound in what investigators determined was a homicide.

Officers say they were on patrol in the area when an active shooting incident broke out on Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street around 1:47 a.m.

Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other victims were brought to the hospital – one with life-threatening injuries and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

Any suspect or suspects have yet to be named in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information related to the shooting is asking to email Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case number 23-152485.

