Anthony Bagsby, 31, was sentenced to two years in prison.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man and member of the Hoover gang was sentenced to federal prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to officials, 31-year-old Anthony Bagsby will spend the next two years in prison and have three years of supervised release.

Court documents say that law enforcement obtained photos of Bagsby possessing guns as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the Hoover gang. The investigation also revealed that Bagsby frequently went to an apartment occupied by known Hoover gang members on Halsey Street in NE Portland.

Bagsby was arrested on April 16, 2021, after law enforcement was granted a federal search warrant for the apartment. Several other individuals were also arrested, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says investigators found a loaded Springfield XD-40 handgun, an empty magazine, several dozen 9mm cartridges, four .40 caliber rounds and a bag of meth. They also found other items related to Bagsby, including mail, prescription drugs and a cell phone, where officials say he bragged via text message that he had gotten a “brand new XD 40.”

Bagsby was indicted by a grand jury on July 20, 2021. He plead guilty to two counts of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on Oct. 18, 2022.