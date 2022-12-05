PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s premier Holiday Ale Festival was canceled for the third time this year, but fear not — one local taproom is hosting a Winter Ale Fest of its own.

The beloved Holiday Ale Festival allowed Portlanders to sample over 50 different types of beers under the Pioneer Courthouse Square’s big, twinkling tree. Unfortunately, it was announced in November that the highly-anticipated event wouldn’t be happening this year.

On Nov. 10, one Facebook post from festival organizers said, “Beer fans…….it is with a heavy sigh that we come to you with the announcement that we have decided to postpone the 2022 Holiday Ale Festival for a lot of ‘current’ reasons that just made it too much extra to have on our plate with the normal over the top planning it takes to make this wonderful event happen.”

Beer drinkers can still get their livers prepared for the big event next year. As of now, the 2023 Holiday Ale Festival is scheduled from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

This year, the Pine Street Taproom inside the Pine Street Market is organizing a Winter Ale Fest. Just one $40 ticket gets festival-goers a festive glass and 12 tastings of the winter ales on tap. Additional tastings will be $1 extra.

Not into beer? The taproom also offers several signature holiday cocktails on its menu, including the Bad Santa, Ya Filthy Animal! and Mensch on a Bench.

Pine Street Taproom doesn’t serve food, but it is nearby a few eateries in the Pine Street Market. Latin-American-inspired restaurant Teote Outpost, dumplings spot Shanghai’s Best, Pleasure Burger, and Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza will be open during the event.

Winter Ale Fest starts on Friday, Dec. 9, and lasts until Sunday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 126 SW 2nd Ave.